Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.79

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 883552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

