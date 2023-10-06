Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 398783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APPS

Digital Turbine Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $12,510,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 968,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.