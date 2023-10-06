Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $88.60

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.60 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 88.76 ($1.07), with a volume of 353595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.08).

Foresight Solar Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 70.04 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The company has a market cap of £531.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,943.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Foresight Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

