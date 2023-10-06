Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 390,332 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

DB opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

