Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,801 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $155,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COST opened at $569.52 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

