Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $47,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.75 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

