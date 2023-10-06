Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.24% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $46,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $179.31 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $189.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.