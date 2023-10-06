Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 31,335 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,335 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.30% of Zebra Technologies worth $45,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $222.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.04 and its 200 day moving average is $276.29. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $219.42 and a 1 year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.