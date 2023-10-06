UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $44,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $26,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,283,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $26,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,283,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233 in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.95%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

