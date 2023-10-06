Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,636 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.29% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $42,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,055.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 255,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 233,192 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE IPG opened at $28.35 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

