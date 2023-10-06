Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 22,349 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $40,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,814,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSGS stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $265.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

