Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $38.42 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $38,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $47,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 42.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.5 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $78.43 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

