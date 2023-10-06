Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,954 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.61% of Landstar System worth $42,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Landstar System by 52.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.15.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $174.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.21. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.