Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.37% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $39,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 53,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $191.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

