Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Lancaster Colony worth $39,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $155.52 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.28.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.