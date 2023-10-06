Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 52,541 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.39% of Service Co. International worth $37,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Co. International

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.