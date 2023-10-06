GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading Down 3.8%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 129,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 210,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

GeoPark Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $543.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. GeoPark had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 165.27%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in GeoPark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,836,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 151,955 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 13.6% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 770,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 217,993 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

