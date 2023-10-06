Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 2,700,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,350,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479 in the last ninety days. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

