W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 4.1%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.00. 478,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,395,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $555.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 384,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

