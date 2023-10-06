NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading Down 4.3%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 47,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 407,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.69.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $417,440. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,592,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after buying an additional 561,010 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 317,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

