Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 38,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 104,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Partners

Global Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 38.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,103. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 21,215 shares of company stock worth $699,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.