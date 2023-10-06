Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.51 and last traded at $79.90. Approximately 567,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,810,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $4,765,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 49,293 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

