PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

RCS stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

