PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance
RCS stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
