Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.75. 1,316,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,955,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth $64,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 45.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 47,107 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 54,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 69,721 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

