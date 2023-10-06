Trane Technologies plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $200.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.67. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $211.58.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 429.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 291,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,772,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,954,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.76.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

