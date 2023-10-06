RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 30th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

