Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 4.9%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.63. 255,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,536,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

