Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 66 ($0.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 64.10 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 98 ($1.18). The company has a market capitalization of £463.02 million, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.82.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Balanced Commercial Property Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Time to Clean Up with These 3 Profitable Garbage Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Microsoft Stock, Analysts Predict Double-Digit Upside
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts See Strong Upside Trade for Undervalued REITs
Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.