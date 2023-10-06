Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON BCPT opened at GBX 66 ($0.80) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 64.10 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 98 ($1.18). The company has a market capitalization of £463.02 million, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

