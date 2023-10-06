RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RSF opened at $15.18 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

