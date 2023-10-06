McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.67

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.67 per share by the fast-food giant on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52.

McDonald’s has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $12.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $252.23 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $232.08 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.93. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

