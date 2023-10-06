Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

NIM opened at $8.46 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

