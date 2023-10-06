Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

