Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NNY opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 36.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

