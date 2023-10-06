Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NCA opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 737,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 114,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 110,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

