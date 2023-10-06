MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MMD opened at $15.31 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $73,325.70. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

