Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 29th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $9.65 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 543,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $5,568,384.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,349,620 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
