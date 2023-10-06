Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 29th

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $9.65 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 543,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $5,568,384.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,349,620 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

