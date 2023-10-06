Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,962 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $67,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

