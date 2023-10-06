Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Consolidated Edison worth $64,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

