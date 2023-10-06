Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $68.68 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 159.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,236 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.40% of PulteGroup worth $68,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $71.87 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.