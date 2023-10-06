Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Kraft Heinz worth $73,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of KHC opened at $32.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

