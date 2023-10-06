Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 9,034 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.22% of Cummins worth $77,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

CMI opened at $225.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day moving average of $233.43. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

