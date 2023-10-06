Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 7,505 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $72,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

Hologic stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

