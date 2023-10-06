Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $34,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,410,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,684,000 after purchasing an additional 94,648 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 53,540 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $51.40 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $62.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

