Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 13,159 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $32,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after buying an additional 380,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.58 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $202.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

