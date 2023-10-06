Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $30.23 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.38% of Dolby Laboratories worth $30,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,801,000 after buying an additional 154,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,497,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,184,000 after buying an additional 63,225 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,927 in the last 90 days. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

