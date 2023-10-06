UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock Position Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.02% of UniFirst worth $29,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UniFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UniFirst by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $150.50 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.01.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

