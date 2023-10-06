Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $28,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

