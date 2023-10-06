Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.44% of Valmont Industries worth $26,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,648,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $232.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.13 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.62 and its 200 day moving average is $274.72.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

