Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.58% of Insperity worth $26,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Insperity by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,067,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,030,000 after buying an additional 76,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,049,000 after buying an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Insperity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,913,000 after buying an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 3.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 621,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,988,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.