Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

NYSE STWD opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

